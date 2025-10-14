100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

WVIA Public Media; "Making NEPA Home"; Kara Washington; October 13 2025

Published October 14, 2025 at 4:01 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kara Washington, Promotions Coordinator at WVIA Public Media,
speaking about her new documentary, "Making NEPA Home,"
that will have its broadcast premiere at 7 pm on Thursday,
October 16, 2025, on WVIA TV. The film will also stream live on
WVIA's Facebook & YouTube pages and at WVIA.org/
WVIA is co-hosting a premiere watch party with the Black Scranton Project
at the group's Center for Arts & Culture, 1902 Main Avenue in Scranton.
The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited, so
reservations are suggested. There will be a post-screening discussion.
www.wvia.org/events

ArtScene with Erika Funke