WVIA Public Media; "Making NEPA Home"; Kara Washington; October 13 2025

Kara Washington, Promotions Coordinator at WVIA Public Media,

speaking about her new documentary, "Making NEPA Home,"

that will have its broadcast premiere at 7 pm on Thursday,

October 16, 2025, on WVIA TV. The film will also stream live on

WVIA's Facebook & YouTube pages and at WVIA.org/

WVIA is co-hosting a premiere watch party with the Black Scranton Project

at the group's Center for Arts & Culture, 1902 Main Avenue in Scranton.

The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited, so

reservations are suggested. There will be a post-screening discussion.

