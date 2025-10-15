100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

NEPA Philharmonic; Mozart Requiem; Chason Goldschmitz; October 15 2025

Published October 15, 2025 at 7:23 PM EDT
Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic,
speaking about the orchestra's candlelit performances of the Mozart Requiem on
October 23, 2025, at 7:00 pm, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Wilkes-Barre,
and on October 24 at 7:00 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Scranton.
The concerts will be led by Music Director Melisse Brunet and will feature 4 notable
soloists and the Marywood University Concert Choir. 570-270-4444
www.nepaphil.org/

