Susquehanna Valley Chorale 2025-26; William Payn; October 16 2025

Willam Payn, Music Director & Conductor of the Susquehanna

Valley Chorale, speaking about the opening concert of the

2025-26, his 30th season with the ensemble. Dr. Payn will

retire at the end of the season, and he has chosen two

celebratory works for the performance on Sunday, October 19,

at 3:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. The program

will feature the Dvorak Te Deum & the Gloria by Michael

Glasgow, with guest soloists Jill Gardner & Tim LeFebvre.

www.svcmusic.org/