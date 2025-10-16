100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Susquehanna Valley Chorale 2025-26; William Payn; October 16 2025

Published October 16, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT
Willam Payn, Music Director & Conductor of the Susquehanna
Valley Chorale, speaking about the opening concert of the
2025-26, his 30th season with the ensemble. Dr. Payn will
retire at the end of the season, and he has chosen two
celebratory works for the performance on Sunday, October 19,
at 3:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. The program
will feature the Dvorak Te Deum & the Gloria by Michael
Glasgow, with guest soloists Jill Gardner & Tim LeFebvre.
www.svcmusic.org/

