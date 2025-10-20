Williamsport Symphony 2025-2026; Gerardo Edelstein; October 20 2025
Gerardo Edelstein, Music Director & Conductor of the
Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, speaking about
the 2025-2026 season and the opening concert on
Friday, October 24th at 7:30 pm. The program will feature
Carmina Burana by Carl Orff and the Galanta Dances of Zoltan
Kodaly. The orchestra will be joined by the State College Choral
Society, the Williamsport Youth Choir & 3 guest soloists.
The Concert will be presented at the Community Arts
Center, 220 West Fourth Street in Williamsport.
In addition, there will be a second performance
of the program on Sunday, October 26th at 4:00 pm
at the State College Area High School.
For more information: www.williamsportsymphony.org/
570-326-2424