Williamsport Symphony 2025-2026; Gerardo Edelstein; October 20 2025

Gerardo Edelstein, Music Director & Conductor of the

Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, speaking about

the 2025-2026 season and the opening concert on

Friday, October 24th at 7:30 pm. The program will feature

Carmina Burana by Carl Orff and the Galanta Dances of Zoltan

Kodaly. The orchestra will be joined by the State College Choral

Society, the Williamsport Youth Choir & 3 guest soloists.

The Concert will be presented at the Community Arts

Center, 220 West Fourth Street in Williamsport.

In addition, there will be a second performance

of the program on Sunday, October 26th at 4:00 pm

at the State College Area High School.

For more information: www.williamsportsymphony.org/

570-326-2424

