Hope Horn Gallery; University of Scranton; "The Anthracite Coal Industry of NEPA"; Oct 29 2025

Richard Stanislaus, artist, collector and guest curator for the Hope Horn Gallery exhibit; Chester Kulesa, retired Historic Site

Administrator of the PA Historical & Museum Commission

Anthracite Heritage Museum & Scranton Iron Furnaces &

guest essayist for the catalogue of the show, & Dr. Darlene

Miller-Lanning, Director of the Hope Horn Gallery at the

University of Scranton, speaking about the current

exhibition titled, "The Anthracite Coal Industry of

Northeastern Pennsylvania: Selected Paintings,

Sculptures & Works on Paper from Public & Private

Collections: 1829 - 1959."

The show will run at the Hope Horn Gallery

from October 20 through December 12, 2025,

with a talk on post office murals

November 7th at 5:00 with a reception at 6:00.

www.scranton.edu/academics/hope-horn-gallery/

index.shtml/ This is the second of a two-part interview.

