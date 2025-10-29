Hope Horn Gallery; University of Scranton; "The Anthracite Coal Industry of NEPA"; Oct 29 2025
Richard Stanislaus, artist, collector and guest curator for the Hope Horn Gallery exhibit; Chester Kulesa, retired Historic Site
Administrator of the PA Historical & Museum Commission
Anthracite Heritage Museum & Scranton Iron Furnaces &
guest essayist for the catalogue of the show, & Dr. Darlene
Miller-Lanning, Director of the Hope Horn Gallery at the
University of Scranton, speaking about the current
exhibition titled, "The Anthracite Coal Industry of
Northeastern Pennsylvania: Selected Paintings,
Sculptures & Works on Paper from Public & Private
Collections: 1829 - 1959."
The show will run at the Hope Horn Gallery
from October 20 through December 12, 2025,
with a talk on post office murals
November 7th at 5:00 with a reception at 6:00.
www.scranton.edu/academics/hope-horn-gallery/
index.shtml/ This is the second of a two-part interview.