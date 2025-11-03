Northeastern PA Chamber Music Society; John Vaida; Amy Iwazumi; November 3 2025

Violinist John Vaida, Executive Director and Co-founder of NEPACMS with

violist Amy Iwazumi, Chief of Operations, speaking about a pair of concerts

titled, "Echoes & Interludes" on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 7 pm at

St. Stephen's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, 35 South Franklin Street in

downtown Wilkes-Barre. The second performance will take place on

November 8th at 7 pm at Lycoming College's Trachte Music Center in the

Mary Lindsay Welch Honors Hall in Williamsport. The program features Brahms

Piano Quartet No. 2, Phantasy for Piano Quartet by Frank Bridge, and

the Intermezzo for String Trio by Zoltan Kodaly.

For more information: www.nepacms.org/