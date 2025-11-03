100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Northeastern PA Chamber Music Society; John Vaida; Amy Iwazumi; November 3 2025

Published November 3, 2025 at 7:48 PM EST
Violinist John Vaida, Executive Director and Co-founder of NEPACMS with
violist Amy Iwazumi, Chief of Operations, speaking about a pair of concerts
titled, "Echoes & Interludes" on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 7 pm at
St. Stephen's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, 35 South Franklin Street in
downtown Wilkes-Barre. The second performance will take place on
November 8th at 7 pm at Lycoming College's Trachte Music Center in the
Mary Lindsay Welch Honors Hall in Williamsport. The program features Brahms
Piano Quartet No. 2, Phantasy for Piano Quartet by Frank Bridge, and
the Intermezzo for String Trio by Zoltan Kodaly.
For more information: www.nepacms.org/

