Legion Theatre Group; Rick Markham; Bill Jeffrey; November 5 2025

Rick Markham and Bill Jeffrey, playwrights and

board members of the Legion Theatre Group

in White Haven, speaking about a program of

4 plays under the title, "Nightfall Before

Christmas: Haunting Holiday Plays by

William Jeffrey and Rick Markham" to

benefit the Legion Theatre Group.

Shows will be Saturday, November 8, 2025,

at 8 pm and Sunday, November 9 at 2 pm,

at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre,

537 North Main Street.

www.legiontheatregroup.org/

