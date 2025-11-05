Legion Theatre Group; Rick Markham; Bill Jeffrey; November 5 2025
Rick Markham and Bill Jeffrey, playwrights and
board members of the Legion Theatre Group
in White Haven, speaking about a program of
4 plays under the title, "Nightfall Before
Christmas: Haunting Holiday Plays by
William Jeffrey and Rick Markham" to
benefit the Legion Theatre Group.
Shows will be Saturday, November 8, 2025,
at 8 pm and Sunday, November 9 at 2 pm,
at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre,
537 North Main Street.
www.legiontheatregroup.org/