King's College Visiting Writer Series; Stephen Karam; November 12 2025

Award-winning playwright Stephen Karam, a native of Scranton, PA, speaking about his work and his ties to his hometown, in anticipation of his return to NEPA

as the guest for the 2025 Visiting Writer Series at King's College in Wilkes-Barre.

There will be a free public presentation on Wednesday, November 19th, at

7:00 pm in Burke Auditorium in the McGowan School of Business, 131

North River Street. The program will include a talk, a Q & A session and a book signing.

For information: www.kings.edu/

