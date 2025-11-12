100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

King's College Visiting Writer Series; Stephen Karam; November 12 2025

Published November 12, 2025 at 7:23 PM EST
Award-winning playwright Stephen Karam, a native of Scranton, PA, speaking about his work and his ties to his hometown, in anticipation of his return to NEPA
as the guest for the 2025 Visiting Writer Series at King's College in Wilkes-Barre.
There will be a free public presentation on Wednesday, November 19th, at
7:00 pm in Burke Auditorium in the McGowan School of Business, 131
North River Street. The program will include a talk, a Q & A session and a book signing.
For information: www.kings.edu/

