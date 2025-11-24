Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble; 2025 Holiday Production; November 24 2025
BTE Resident Artists Aaron White, director; Kimie Muroya-actor who plays Snoopy; & Amy Rene Byrne-actor who plays the Animator & serves as MC, speaking about the
2025 Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble Holiday presentation of "A Charlie Brown Christmas"
by Charles M. Schulz, based on the TV special by Bill Melendez & Lee Mendelson, with stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer. The show runs November 28th through December 27th at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center Street in downtown Bloomsburg.
Thursdays & Fridays at 7:30 pm; Saturdays at 2:00 & 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3:00 pm.
There will be a Food Preview on Nov 28th at 2 pm; A Low Price Preview Nov 29 at 2 pm
and a Sensory Friendly Performance Dec 6th at 2pm.
www.bte.org/ 570-784-8181