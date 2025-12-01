Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg; Tim Keller; Chanticleer; December 1 2025
Tim Keller, Music Director of the Grammy Award-winning vocal
ensemble Chanticleer, speaking about the group's new holiday
album, "Joy to the World," on the Delos label, in anticipation
of a concert on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 7:30 pm,
at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg in Haas Center
for the Arts, Mitrani Hall. The ensemble will perform
selections from its new holiday recording.
www.commonwealthu.edu/arts-in-bloom
www.chanticleer.org/
Dr. Steven Sametz was heard in an excerpt from an
ArtScene interview in October 2023.