Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg; Tim Keller; Chanticleer; December 1 2025

Tim Keller, Music Director of the Grammy Award-winning vocal

ensemble Chanticleer, speaking about the group's new holiday

album, "Joy to the World," on the Delos label, in anticipation

of a concert on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 7:30 pm,

at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg in Haas Center

for the Arts, Mitrani Hall. The ensemble will perform

selections from its new holiday recording.

www.commonwealthu.edu/arts-in-bloom

www.chanticleer.org/

Dr. Steven Sametz was heard in an excerpt from an

ArtScene interview in October 2023.

