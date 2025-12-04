Lackawanna County Arts & Culture/2025 Winter Market; Maureen McGuigan; Dec 4 2025

Maureen McGuigan, Director of Arts and Culture for Lackawanna

County, speaking about the 2025 Winter Market taking place on

Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton on December 5th, 6th

and 7th. There will be over 50 venders, music throughout the

event, theater presented by Scranton Fringe, and many activities

for children. There is no admission fee.

On Thursday, December 11th, the Arts & Culture Department will

host its 17th annual Wake Up With the Arts Breakfast at the Scranton

Cultural Center. Breakfast/networking begins at 8:30 and the program

will start at 9:00. The theme is "The Place We Call Home".

Admission is free and to register: arts-lackawannacounty.org or

570.496.1724

