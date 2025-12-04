Lackawanna County Arts & Culture/2025 Winter Market; Maureen McGuigan; Dec 4 2025
Maureen McGuigan, Director of Arts and Culture for Lackawanna
County, speaking about the 2025 Winter Market taking place on
Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton on December 5th, 6th
and 7th. There will be over 50 venders, music throughout the
event, theater presented by Scranton Fringe, and many activities
for children. There is no admission fee.
On Thursday, December 11th, the Arts & Culture Department will
host its 17th annual Wake Up With the Arts Breakfast at the Scranton
Cultural Center. Breakfast/networking begins at 8:30 and the program
will start at 9:00. The theme is "The Place We Call Home".
Admission is free and to register: arts-lackawannacounty.org or
570.496.1724