A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker; Amy Casimir; Trey Casimir; December 11 2025

Amy Casimir, Founder & Artistic Director of Strictly

Ballet, and Trey Casimir, Producer, speaking about

"A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker" in its 8th season

as a co-production of Strictly Ballet and Riverstage

Community Theatre. There will be performances

on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 2:00 & 7:00 pm,

at the Greenspace Center, 815 Market Street in Lewisburg.

For more information and tickets, www.riverstagetheatre.org/

