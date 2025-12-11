100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved.
ArtScene with Erika Funke

A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker; Amy Casimir; Trey Casimir; December 11 2025

Published December 11, 2025 at 8:40 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Amy Casimir, Founder & Artistic Director of Strictly
Ballet, and Trey Casimir, Producer, speaking about
"A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker" in its 8th season
as a co-production of Strictly Ballet and Riverstage
Community Theatre. There will be performances
on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 2:00 & 7:00 pm,
at the Greenspace Center, 815 Market Street in Lewisburg.
For more information and tickets, www.riverstagetheatre.org/

