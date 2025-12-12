Jubilate Choir & Orchestra; Alan Hack; David Hamilton; December 12 2025

Dr. Alan Hack, Founder, Music Director & Conductor of the Jubilate Choir & Orchestra, and Dr. David Hamilton, President of the Board, speaking about the 20th Anniversary Christmas Concert, "Christmas Through the Years," on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 7:00 pm, and Sunday, December 14 at 3:00 pm, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 123 Market Street in Bloomsburg. Admission is free, and for more information: www.stmatthewbloomsburg.org/ or 570-784-4515.

