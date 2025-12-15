Broadway In Scranton; 2025-2026; Ali Basalyga; December 15 2025

Ali Basalyga, Manager of Social Media at

NAC Entertainment, speaking about the 2025-

2026 Broadway in Scranton season that will

continue December 19 through the 21 with

"The Book of Mormon"--shows 12/19 @ 7:30 pm;

12/20 @ 2:00 & 7:30 pm; 12/21 @ 1:00 & 6:30 pm.

Other shows in the series include: "Kinky Boots";

"Chicago"; "Clue"; and "The Music Man".

Performances are held at the Scranton Cultural

Center. Tickets are available at the SCC Box Office

and at www.NACentertainment.com/