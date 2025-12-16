NEPA Philharmonic Holiday Concert; Chason Goldschmitz; December 16 2025
Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic,
speaking about the continuing success of the 2025-26 season
and "The Snowman in Concert" program on Saturday, December 20th
at 7 pm at the FM Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
Two animated short films--The Snowman & The Snowman and the
Snowdog--will be shown on the big screen while the NEPA Philharmonic
performs the score under the direction of Melisse Brunet.
There will be guest soloists from Marywood University and dancers
from the Scranton Civic Ballet. www.nepaphil.org/ or 570-270-4444