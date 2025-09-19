Sights For Hope
Sights For Hope
4215 Manor Drive
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Phone: (570) 992-7787, ext. 222
Email: www.sightsforhope.org
Hours:Weekdays 8:30 am-4 pm
Guest: Jennifer Pandolfo, Director of Services
Mission: Honoring a movement sparked by Helen Keller, Sights For Hope empowers people to thrive no matter how they see the world by strengthening skills.
encouraging greater self-confidence, delivering support and championing solutions.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram/ X (Twitter)/ YouTube