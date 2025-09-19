100 WVIA Way
Community Connection

Sights For Hope

Published September 19, 2025 at 9:16 AM EDT
Sights For Hope  
4215 Manor Drive
Stroudsburg, PA  18360
Phone: (570) 992-7787, ext. 222

Email: www.sightsforhope.org
Hours:Weekdays 8:30 am-4 pm

Guest: Jennifer Pandolfo, Director of Services
Mission: Honoring a movement sparked by Helen Keller, Sights For Hope empowers people to thrive no matter how they see the world by strengthening skills.

encouraging greater self-confidence, delivering support and championing solutions.

Community Connection