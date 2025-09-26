The Green Dragon Foundation
115 Farley Circle, #306
Lewisburg, PA 17837
Phone: (570) 522-8433
Email: www.greendragonfoundation.org
Guest: Robert Kallin
Mission: Enhancing student experience in the Lewisburg Area School District, assisting teachers and staff, and enriching the community by raising funds.
Enriching the educational experience of every student by enhancing their opportunities to learn, discover, explore and learn about themselves.
Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday 9 am-5 pm
Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram