Pike Autism Support Services of NEPA, Inc.

Milford Community House

201 Broad Street, Suite #4

Milford, PA 18337

Phone: (570) 832-4000

Email: www.pikeautism.org

info@passnepa.org

Guests: Jeanmarie Passaro, Executive Director, PASS

John Passaro, President, Board of Directors, PASS

Mission: Dedicated to improving the quality of life of persons with ASD and other IDD through acceptance, respect, encouragement and love.

Dedicated to empowering parents, encouraging caregivers, developing advocates, and partnering with professionals.

Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8 am-4 pm

Social Media Platforms: Facebook

Information on Independence Village: https://www.passnepa.org/independence-village/

