Community Connection

Pike Autism Support Services of NEPA, Inc.

Published October 10, 2025 at 9:15 AM EDT
Pike Autism Support Services of NEPA, Inc.
Milford Community House
201 Broad Street, Suite #4
Milford, PA  18337
Phone: (570) 832-4000
Email: www.pikeautism.org
info@passnepa.org

Guests: Jeanmarie Passaro, Executive Director, PASS
John Passaro, President, Board of Directors, PASS

Mission: Dedicated to improving the quality of life of persons with ASD and other IDD through acceptance, respect, encouragement and love.
Dedicated to empowering parents, encouraging caregivers, developing advocates, and partnering with professionals.

Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8 am-4 pm
Social Media Platforms: Facebook

Information on Independence Village: https://www.passnepa.org/independence-village/
            

