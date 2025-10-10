Pike Autism Support Services of NEPA, Inc.
Milford Community House
201 Broad Street, Suite #4
Milford, PA 18337
Phone: (570) 832-4000
Email: www.pikeautism.org
info@passnepa.org
Guests: Jeanmarie Passaro, Executive Director, PASS
John Passaro, President, Board of Directors, PASS
Mission: Dedicated to improving the quality of life of persons with ASD and other IDD through acceptance, respect, encouragement and love.
Dedicated to empowering parents, encouraging caregivers, developing advocates, and partnering with professionals.
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8 am-4 pm
Social Media Platforms: Facebook
Information on Independence Village: https://www.passnepa.org/independence-village/