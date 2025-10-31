Good Samaritan Mission

568 Ferry Street

Danville, PA 17821

Phone: 570-275-2500

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday: 9am-2pm

4pm-6pm

Wednesday: 9am-2pm

Thursday: 9am-2pm

Every other Saturday: 9am-noon

Guest: Carin Wharton, Executive Director

Mission: The Good Samaritan Mission is a faith-based organization created to meet the needs of the economically disadvantaged individuals in Montour County

and the Danville Area School District. The needs are varied and change as additional needs are recognized.

The Good Samaritan Mission provides all services free of charge.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook

