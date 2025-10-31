Good Samaritan Mission
568 Ferry Street
Danville, PA 17821
Phone: 570-275-2500
Hours of Operation:
Tuesday: 9am-2pm
4pm-6pm
Wednesday: 9am-2pm
Thursday: 9am-2pm
Every other Saturday: 9am-noon
Guest: Carin Wharton, Executive Director
Mission: The Good Samaritan Mission is a faith-based organization created to meet the needs of the economically disadvantaged individuals in Montour County
and the Danville Area School District. The needs are varied and change as additional needs are recognized.
The Good Samaritan Mission provides all services free of charge.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook