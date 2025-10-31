100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Connection

Good Samaritan Mission

Published October 31, 2025 at 12:28 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Good Samaritan Mission
568 Ferry Street
Danville, PA  17821
Phone: 570-275-2500

Hours of Operation:
Tuesday: 9am-2pm
4pm-6pm
Wednesday: 9am-2pm
Thursday: 9am-2pm
Every other Saturday: 9am-noon

Guest: Carin Wharton, Executive Director

Mission: The Good Samaritan Mission is a faith-based organization created to meet the needs of the economically disadvantaged individuals in Montour County
and the Danville Area School District. The needs are varied and change as additional needs are recognized.
The Good Samaritan Mission provides all services free of charge.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook

Community Connection