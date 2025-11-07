100 WVIA Way
Community Connection

A Moment of Magic

Published November 7, 2025 at 12:31 AM EST
A Moment of Magic
Guest: Kylee McGrane-Zarnoch, Founder and Executive Director, A Moment of Magic
Phone: (914)-222-1301
Email: kylee@amomentofmagic.org
Website: www.ampmentofmagic.org
www.expresscreateheal.com

Mission: Enhancing the quality of life and mental health of vulnerable children through creative play. social learning, and community-based solutions.

Local chapters of  A Moment o Magic:
Misericordia University
301 Lake Street
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 674-6400
misericordia@amomentofmagic.org
amomentofmagic.org/misericordia-university

Westchester University
700 S. High Street
Westchester, PA 19383
(610) 436-1000
westchester@amomentofmagic.org
amomentofmagic.org/westchester-university

