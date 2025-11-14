Open Door Project

72 S. Tulpehocken Street

Pine Grove, PA 17963

Phone: 570-915-4184

Email: opendoorprojectpg.org

Hours of Operation : Monday through Friday:

Monday: 3:45 pm-5:45 pm--Elementary School Strength

Tuesday: 3:45 pm-5:45 pm--Elementary School Strength

Wednesday: 5 pm-7 pm--Community Connected

Thursday: Elementary School I Matter

Friday: Middle School Shine

Guest : Cheyenne Hartman, Executive Director, Open Door Project

Mission: The Open Door Project, founded in 2016, is a community 501(c)(3) non-profit located in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania. Inspired by Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs (Maslow, 1943), the Open Door Project implements a framework that seeks to care for the inherent needs of each child by providing a safe place of belonging, supporting self-esteem, and encouraging self-actualization. Numerous programs and initiatives have been created to meet the evolving needs of this vulnerable community based on the core belief that each child matters, and with the right environment and support system, they can grow to be outstanding citizens in their own community.