Open Door Project
72 S. Tulpehocken Street
Pine Grove, PA 17963
Phone: 570-915-4184
Email: opendoorprojectpg.org
Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday:
Monday: 3:45 pm-5:45 pm--Elementary School Strength
Tuesday: 3:45 pm-5:45 pm--Elementary School Strength
Wednesday: 5 pm-7 pm--Community Connected
Thursday: Elementary School I Matter
Friday: Middle School Shine
Guest: Cheyenne Hartman, Executive Director, Open Door Project
Mission: The Open Door Project, founded in 2016, is a community 501(c)(3) non-profit located in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania. Inspired by Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs (Maslow, 1943), the Open Door Project implements a framework that seeks to care for the inherent needs of each child by providing a safe place of belonging, supporting self-esteem, and encouraging self-actualization. Numerous programs and initiatives have been created to meet the evolving needs of this vulnerable community based on the core belief that each child matters, and with the right environment and support system, they can grow to be outstanding citizens in their own community.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ LinkedIn/ Instagram