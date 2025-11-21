100 WVIA Way
Published November 21, 2025 at 9:08 AM EST
McGlynn Learning Center
72 Midland Court
Wilkes-Barre, PA  18702
Phone: (570) 824-8891
Email:www.mcglynncenter.org
            info@mcglynncenter.org

Guest: PeggyNork, Executive Director, The McGlynn Center

Mission:   Established30-yearsago by The Sisters of Mercy, The McGlynn Center is a safe, welcoming place for children and youth whoresideat The Boulevard Townhousesand Mineral Springs Village.
The Center provides after-school tutoring, recreational and culturalactivitiesand a safe environment for children at no cost to those whoresident at Boulevard Townhousesand Mineral Springs Village.

Services include:
* After-school homework help
*Educational and recreational field trips
*Summer Program
*Life-Skills Educational Program
*Teen Program
*ESL Tutoring
*Outreach services

Social MediaPlatforms :  Facebook

