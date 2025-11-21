McGlynn Learning Center
72 Midland Court
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Phone: (570) 824-8891
Email: www.mcglynncenter.org
info@mcglynncenter.org
Guest: PeggyNork, Executive Director, The McGlynn Center
Mission: Established30-yearsago by The Sisters of Mercy, The McGlynn Center is a safe, welcoming place for children and youth whoresideat The Boulevard Townhousesand Mineral Springs Village.
The Center provides after-school tutoring, recreational and culturalactivitiesand a safe environment for children at no cost to those whoresident at Boulevard Townhousesand Mineral Springs Village.
Services include:
* After-school homework help
*Educational and recreational field trips
*Summer Program
*Life-Skills Educational Program
*Teen Program
*ESL Tutoring
*Outreach services
Social MediaPlatforms : Facebook