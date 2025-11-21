McGlynn Learning Center

72 Midland Court

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Phone: (570) 824-8891

Email: www.mcglynncenter.org

info@mcglynncenter.org

Guest : PeggyNork, Executive Director, The McGlynn Center

Mission: Established30-yearsago by The Sisters of Mercy, The McGlynn Center is a safe, welcoming place for children and youth whoresideat The Boulevard Townhousesand Mineral Springs Village.

The Center provides after-school tutoring, recreational and culturalactivitiesand a safe environment for children at no cost to those whoresident at Boulevard Townhousesand Mineral Springs Village.

Services include:

* After-school homework help

*Educational and recreational field trips

*Summer Program

*Life-Skills Educational Program

*Teen Program

*ESL Tutoring

*Outreach services