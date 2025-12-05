Helping Hands Society
Helping Hands Society
301 Siller Drive
Hazleton, PA 18201
Phone: (570) 455-4958
Email: info@helpinghandssociety.com
Hours of Operation: Mon-Friday 8 am-5 pm
Guest: Mary Beth Koch, Executive Director, Helping Hands Society
Mission: The Society's purpose is to enhance the independence of people with disabilities, and to assure full participation by persons with disabilities in settings and activities of their choice with persons who do not have disabilities, provided that the person (s) can demonstrate the ability to cope and compete with the non-disabled in a fair and equitable manner.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook