The Donald L. Heiter Community Center
The Donald L. Heiter Community Center
100 North 5th Street
Lewisburg, PA 17837
Phone: (570) 524-5000
Email: :donaldheiter@gmail.com
Hours of Operation: Monday=Friday
6 AM- 6 PM
Guest: Annie Smith, President, Board of Directors at the Donald L. Heiter Community Center
Mission: The Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC) is a hub for the community providing innovative, responsive programs and welcoming facilities with broad volunteer and financial support from the community.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook