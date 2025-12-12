The Donald L. Heiter Community Center

100 North 5th Street

Lewisburg, PA 17837

Phone: (570) 524-5000

Email: :donaldheiter@gmail.com

Hours of Operation: Monday=Friday

6 AM- 6 PM

Guest: Annie Smith, President, Board of Directors at the Donald L. Heiter Community Center

Mission: The Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC) is a hub for the community providing innovative, responsive programs and welcoming facilities with broad volunteer and financial support from the community.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook

