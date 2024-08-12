A man named Carl Stotz, an oil company clerk, is credited with starting one of Pennsylvania's and perhaps one of the nation's most anticipated summer events. Little League didn't exist in Williamsport until 1939, when Stotz cut a chunk of hard rubber into the shape of home plate and taught a group of kids how to play baseball. Within just a few years, word spread about what Stotz was doing, and soon Little League was being played in 48 states.

The first tournament was held in 1947. It wasn't until 1959 that the Little League World Series moved to its current location at the Howard Lamadi Stadium in South Williamsport. Volunteer stadium would open in 2001 to accommodate the expansion of eight teams to 16. Turns out Carl Stotz wound up touching the lives of millions of players, fans, coaches and volunteers from all over the world.

Visitors to the complex can see the baseball diamond where the first game was played.