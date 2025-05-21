100 WVIA Way
FILM FOCUS: Primary Election Day in Northeast Pennsylvania

WVIA | By Alexander Monelli
Published May 21, 2025 at 5:47 PM EDT
A 90-year-old resident casts her vote in
Alexander Monelli
/
WVIA
A 90-year-old resident casts her vote at John G. Whittier Elementary School in South Scranton.

Turnout for municipal primary elections is typically low. Tuesday's election was no different in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. Residents cast votes for various row offices in their counties, for school board officials and city members, and in Luzerne County county council candidates. In Scranton, voters decided what Democratic and Republican candidates will face off for mayor in November.

WVIA Producer/Director Alexander Monelli captured the day.
Local Lackawanna CountyLuzerne CountyScrantonPaige CognettiBob SheridanPrimary electionElection 2025
Alexander Monelli
Alexander Monelli is a producer/director at WVIA where he creates short and feature-length documentaries (“Agnes 50” and "Roar"). He earned a BFA in Film from Long Island University. Prior to WVIA, he produced the award-winning documentary "At The Drive-in" which opened the 2017 NEPA Film Festival and is now available on Amazon Prime and iTunes. Al resides in Clarks Summit with his wife, Amanda, and daughters, Mila and Nora.
