FILM FOCUS: Primary Election Day in Northeast Pennsylvania
Turnout for municipal primary elections is typically low. Tuesday's election was no different in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. Residents cast votes for various row offices in their counties, for school board officials and city members, and in Luzerne County county council candidates. In Scranton, voters decided what Democratic and Republican candidates will face off for mayor in November.
WVIA Producer/Director Alexander Monelli captured the day.