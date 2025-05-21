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Alexander Monelli | WVIA News

Multimedia Producer/Director

Alexander Monelli is a producer/director at WVIA where he creates short and feature-length documentaries (“Agnes 50” and "Roar"). He earned a BFA in Film from Long Island University. Prior to WVIA, he produced the award-winning documentary "At The Drive-in" which opened the 2017 NEPA Film Festival and is now available on Amazon Prime and iTunes. Al resides in Clarks Summit with his wife, Amanda, and daughters, Mila and Nora.