Alexander Monelli | WVIA News

Alexander Monelli | WVIA NewsMultimedia Producer/Director
Alexander Monelli is a producer/director at WVIA where he creates short and feature-length documentaries (“Agnes 50” and "Roar"). He earned a BFA in Film from Long Island University. Prior to WVIA, he produced the award-winning documentary "At The Drive-in" which opened the 2017 NEPA Film Festival and is now available on Amazon Prime and iTunes. Al resides in Clarks Summit with his wife, Amanda, and daughters, Mila and Nora.
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Turnout for municipal primary elections is typically low. Tuesday's election was no different in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. WVIA Producer/Director Alexander Monelli captured the day.
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Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been working on.
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President Joe Biden made a campaign stop in Scranton on Tuesday, April 16.