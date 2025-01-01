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WVIA Presents • Decision 2026

Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District Debate

Thursday, October 29 • 7 PM

Live from the WVIA Public Media Studios

How to Watch Reserve Free Tickets
2026 WVIA 8th Congressional District Debate
When Thursday, October 29 • 7 PM
Where WVIA Public Media Studios
Watch & Listen WVIA-TV • WVIA Radio • Online

Meet the Candidates

The candidates for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District will meet for a live, 55-minute debate.

A Live Conversation About Pennsylvania's 8th District

WVIA will bring the candidates for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District together for a live debate from the Sordoni high-definition studio at WVIA Public Media Studios.

Veteran broadcaster Tracey Matisak will serve as producer and moderator, joined by a panel of journalists representing WVIA News, The Times-Tribune and PCN.

Watch or Listen Live

Tune in Thursday, October 29 at 7 PM.

WVIA-TV Watch live on television
WVIA Radio Listen live on WVIA Radio
WVIA.org Stream live online
YouTube Watch on WVIA's YouTube channel

WVIA will also make the debate available to other local media outlets for broadcast.

Free & Open to the Public

Attend the Debate Live

Be part of the live studio audience at WVIA Public Media Studios. Admission is free, but advance registration is required.

Reserve Your Free Tickets
Date Thursday, October 29
Debate Begins 7:00 PM
Location WVIA Public Media Studios
100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18504
Audience Guidelines

To maintain a respectful and impartial environment for both candidates and viewers, all members of the studio audience are expected to follow these guidelines:

  • Audience members will be able to observe the debate, but will not be permitted to ask questions of the candidates.
  • Political campaign materials — including signs, buttons, pins, clothing or printed materials displaying campaign messages — are not permitted on the premises.
  • Audience members are asked to refrain from applause during the debate. Applause is welcome at the beginning and conclusion of the program.
  • Shouting, heckling, interruptions or other disruptive behavior will not be permitted.

Moderator & Panelists

Tracey Matisak
Producer & Moderator

Tracey Matisak

Veteran broadcaster Tracey Matisak will serve as producer and moderator of the 8th District debate.

Debate Panelists

Borys Krawczeniuk

Borys Krawczeniuk

WVIA News Reporter

Donnie Collins

Donnie Collins

The Times-Tribune Editorial Writer

Francine Schertzer

Francine Schertzer

PCN Senior Vice President

Thursday, October 29 at 7 PM

Watch live on WVIA or join us in the studio.

How to Watch Reserve Free Tickets