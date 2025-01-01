Rob Bresnahan
U.S. Representative
Republican nominee
WVIA Presents • Decision 2026
Thursday, October 29 • 7 PM
Live from the WVIA Public Media Studios
The candidates for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District will meet for a live, 55-minute debate.
U.S. Representative
Republican nominee
Mayor of Scranton
Democratic nominee
WVIA will bring the candidates for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District together for a live debate from the Sordoni high-definition studio at WVIA Public Media Studios.
Veteran broadcaster Tracey Matisak will serve as producer and moderator, joined by a panel of journalists representing WVIA News, The Times-Tribune and PCN.
Tune in Thursday, October 29 at 7 PM.
WVIA will also make the debate available to other local media outlets for broadcast.
Be part of the live studio audience at WVIA Public Media Studios. Admission is free, but advance registration is required.Reserve Your Free Tickets
To maintain a respectful and impartial environment for both candidates and viewers, all members of the studio audience are expected to follow these guidelines:
Veteran broadcaster Tracey Matisak will serve as producer and moderator of the 8th District debate.
WVIA News Reporter
The Times-Tribune Editorial Writer
PCN Senior Vice President
Watch live on WVIA or join us in the studio.