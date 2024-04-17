Photo focus: Biden's campaign stop in Scranton

Downtown Scranton streets were blocked off Wednesday as President Joe Biden and his motorcade left the Radisson Station Hotel after 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

The motorcade made an unannounced stop at Zummo's Cafe on Marion Street in the Green Ridge section of Scranton. In a photo on the cafe's Facebook, Biden is handed a coffee mug that says "we love Scranton."

While inside, the president worked the room.

“I’m Joe Biden and I went to St Paul’s," he told one patron.

The president then stopped at Scranton Veterans Memorial Park near Scranton High School. He stood silently for a moment at a marker with a POW-MIA sign on the side. He walked to the wall of names, bent down and touched a name, then crossed himself. He stood silently before the wall for a few moments.

At the airport, he told reporters the stop was to honor his uncle, Ambrose Finnegan, who died in World War II. He also referenced former President Donald Trump's refusal to visit a war memorial.

Biden got back on Air Force One around 12:10 to leave for Pittsburgh.

Zummo's Cafe President Joe Biden is handed a "cup of Joe" at Zummo's Cafe in Scranton before heading to Pittsburgh.

Biden's two-day visit to Scranton was his first of three campaign stops in Pennsylvania this week. He spoke to a group of 200 people at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday.

1 of 18 — 0S4A4272.jpg President Joe Biden greets the audience at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 2 of 18 — 0S4A4294.jpg President Joe Biden speaks at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 3 of 18 — 0S4A4334.jpg President Joe Biden speaks at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 4 of 18 — 0S4A4359.jpg President Joe Biden speaks at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 5 of 18 — 0S4A4380.jpg President Joe Biden speaks at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 6 of 18 — 0S4A4417.jpg President Joe Biden rests his hands on the podium during his speech at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 7 of 18 — 561A0041.jpg A member of the audience records President Joe Biden's speech at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 8 of 18 — 0S4A4449.jpg President Joe Biden speaks at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 9 of 18 — 0S4A4270.jpg President Joe Biden greets Amy McNulty, who introduced him at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 10 of 18 — 0S4A4436.jpg Scranton resident Joe Gilhooley holds a sign for President Joe Biden during the event at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 11 of 18 — 561A0046.jpg President Joe Biden speaks at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 12 of 18 — 561A0025.jpg President Joe Biden speaks at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 13 of 18 — 0S4A4465.jpg President Joe Biden speaks at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 14 of 18 — 561A0065.jpg President Joe Biden speaks at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 15 of 18 — 0S4A4214.jpg Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks prior to President Joe Biden at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 16 of 18 — 0S4A4194.jpg Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti speaks before President Joe Biden at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 17 of 18 — 0S4A4165.jpg Scranton City Councilwoman Jessica Rothchild holds her baby prior to Joe Biden's speech in Scranton on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 18 of 18 — 0S4A4239.jpg Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks to audience members prior to President Joe Biden's address at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

The president stepped off Air Force One at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro greeted the president at the airport.

1 of 14 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden018 President Joe Biden exits Air Force One at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 14 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden019 President Joe Biden exits Air Force One before his campaign stop in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 14 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden003 Secret Service wait for the arrival of Air Force One. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 14 — airp6.jpg Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti and Governor Josh Shapiro awaiting the arrival of Air Force One. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 14 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden001 Secret Service wait for the arrival of Air Force One. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 14 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden002 Secret Service wait for the arrival of Air Force One. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 14 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden013 A member of the secret service waits for Air Force One at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 14 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden015 An admiral salutes Air Force One. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 14 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden017 Secret Service stands outside Air Force One. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 10 of 14 — snipers.jpg Secret Service members provided extra security at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport as President Joe Biden arrived. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 11 of 14 — Airp3.jpg Air Force One lands at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 12 of 14 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden016 The Presidential Motorcade arrives to pick up President Joe Biden at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 13 of 14 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden022 Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and President Joe Biden talk in the president's limo. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 14 of 14 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden021 Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro enter President Joe Biden's limo called "the Beast." Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News President Joe Biden exits Air Force One at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti speaks to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro while waiting for President Biden at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

After speaking in downtown Scranton, Biden traveled to his childhood home on North Washington Avenue in the city. He spent more than an hour inside the house.

1 of 5 — Biden Home.jpg President Joe Biden walks out of his childhood home hand-in-hand with a group of young children. Kat Bolus / WVIA News 2 of 5 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden024 The Secret Service walks people to the childhood home of Joe Biden. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 5 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden023 Marywood University students try to see the President Joe Biden at his childhood home in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 5 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden009 Children await the arrival of President Joe Biden at his childhood home. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 5 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden008 President Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at his childhood home in the Green Ridge section of Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Scranton and Dunmore residents stood outside their homes and on the sides of streets to catch a glimpse of the presidential motorcade. Protestors for a cease fire in the war between Israel and Hamas, supporters of Biden and supporters of his opponent, former President Donald Trump, were also at each stop.

1 of 10 — 561A0102.jpg People, standing at the corner of Mulberry Street and North Washington Avenue in Scranton, protest President Joe Biden's handling of the war in the Middle East during his visit to the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 2 of 10 — debatebidenprotest.jpeg Orthodox Jews debated the war in Gaza with members of Christians for the Common Good and Catholic priests. Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America 3 of 10 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden011 A man holds a sign that reads "I'm Votin uncommitted" while waitting for President Biden. Aimee Dilger 4 of 10 — trumpsupportersbideninscranton.jpeg A crowd of supporters for former president Donald Trump gathered in Scranton to protest the Biden Administration. Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America 5 of 10 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden006 Protesters wait for President Joe Biden to arrive in South Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 10 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden005 Protesters stand at Cedar and Pear Street waiting for President Joe Biden's motorcade. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 10 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden004 Protesters stand at Cedar and Pear Street and wait for the arrival of President Joe Biden. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 10 — jewishhostages.jpeg Jewish protestors demand that the Israeli and U.S. governments bring the remaining hostages in Gaza back home. From left to right: Daniel Chejtec, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania; Dan Cardonick, CEO of the Scranton Jewish Community Center. Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America 9 of 10 — Snapseed.jpeg Protesters stood on the corner of Cedar Ave. and Pear St. in Scranton before President Biden spoke at a campaign event at Carpenters Local Union 445. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 10 of 10 — Protestors at house.jpg A group protesting the war in Gaza gathers outside of President Joe Biden's childhood home in Scranton Tuesday afternoon. Biden was giving a campaign speech at the Scranton Cultural Center and planned to stay overnight in the city. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Biden ended the day at the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of American Local Union 445 hall on Pear Street in South Scranton. The president was last there the morning of Election Day 2020.

1 of 6 — Biden Union Hall.jpg President Joe Biden addresses a crowd of supporters at the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local Union in South Scranton. Kat Bolus / WVIA News 2 of 6 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden025 People gather to try and see a glimpse of President Joe Biden. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 6 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden026.jpg A military officer waits for President Joe Biden in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 6 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden029.jpg A mounted Pennsylvania State Police officer is on stand-by for President Joe Biden's visit to Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 6 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden012 A Pennsylvania State Police Officer stands between the presidential motorcade and citizens trying to get a glimpse of the president. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 6 — 04162024_Dilger_Biden010 Pennsylvania State Police wait outside of the Carpenter and Joiners Union Hall in South Scranton for the arrival of President Joe Biden. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Air Force One departed Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) around 11 a.m. Wednesday. WVIA News recorded footage of the plane landing at AVP Tuesday around 1:20 p.m.