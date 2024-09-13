Rice Month

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina Pelletier with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Rice is one of the most versatile grains and a staple in many pantries. With its many varieties, there is

sure to be a way to incorporate rice into your meals.



Brown rice is a whole grain and contains fiber, vitamins, and minerals for digestive health and

sustained energy. All varieties of rice are naturally gluten free, making rice a suitable option for those with

sensitivities.

Try a quick cooking option such as our boil in a bag rice or instant rice for busy weeknight meals.

Stuff bell peppers with rice and ground meat, use leftover rice and veggies in a stir fry or fried

rice, introduce new spices with a rice-based jambalaya, or enjoy a creamy rice pudding for

dessert.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.