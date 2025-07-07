December 13, 2024 – Holiday Baking

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

With the holidays comes lots of baking! Whether it’s cookies, cakes or breads, nothing beats filling your kitchen with the comforting aromas of the season. Check out these tips to make your holiday baking experience even better.

• Bring cold ingredients like butter, milk and eggs to room temperature. This will help the ingredients mix together creating a smoother batter and more even bake.

• Try adding whole wheat flour without compromising texture. Try swapping half of the white flour for whole wheat. You will add extra fiber without sacrificing taste.

• Get prepared before starting to bake by gathering and measuring ingredients ahead of time. It will keep you organized and help ensure you don’t forget any ingredients.

• We hope these few tips will make your holiday baking an enjoyable experience.

