December 27, 2024 – Mocktails

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Mocktails have become a popular replacement for cocktails. They are a great way to have a fun, flavorful drink. While they can be any combination you like, try a few of these for your next holiday get-together. All can be found at www.weismarkets.com/recipes.

· Cranberry-Lime Moscow Mule Mocktail: ginger kombucha + 100% cranberry juice + lime + mint

· Sangria Mocktail: cinnamon sticks + variety of fruits + 100% fruit juices + sparkling water

· Raspberry Lemonade Spritzer: raspberry seltzer + lemon juice + 100% cranberry juice + mixed berries

· Use your imagination to create an enjoyable mocktail!

