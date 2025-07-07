100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

December 27, 2024 – Mocktails

Published July 7, 2025 at 3:44 PM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Mocktails have become a popular replacement for cocktails. They are a great way to have a fun, flavorful drink. While they can be any combination you like, try a few of these for your next holiday get-together. All can be found at www.weismarkets.com/recipes.

· Cranberry-Lime Moscow Mule Mocktail: ginger kombucha + 100% cranberry juice + lime + mint
· Sangria Mocktail: cinnamon sticks + variety of fruits + 100% fruit juices + sparkling water
· Raspberry Lemonade Spritzer: raspberry seltzer + lemon juice + 100% cranberry juice + mixed berries
· Use your imagination to create an enjoyable mocktail!

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

 

