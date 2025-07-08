February 14, 2025 – Activity for Heart Health

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

February is American Heart Month, and one way to support a healthy heart is by increasing your physical activity. It is recommended to fit 150 minutes of moderate physical activity into your week.

You can increase your physical activity levels by:



· Parking your car far in the parking lot at the grocery store

Go for a walk on your lunch break

Take the stairs instead of the elevator or escalator

Join an exercise group or enjoy activities with your family

Most importantly, find movement that you enjoy



