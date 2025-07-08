100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

February 14, 2025 – Activity for Heart Health

Published July 8, 2025 at 10:56 AM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

February is American Heart Month, and one way to support a healthy heart is by increasing your physical activity. It is recommended to fit 150 minutes of moderate physical activity into your week.

You can increase your physical activity levels by:

  • · Parking your car far in the parking lot at the grocery store
  • Go for a walk on your lunch break
  • Take the stairs instead of the elevator or escalator
  • Join an exercise group or enjoy activities with your family
  • Most importantly, find movement that you enjoy

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

 

