February 14, 2025 – Activity for Heart Health
Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.
February is American Heart Month, and one way to support a healthy heart is by increasing your physical activity. It is recommended to fit 150 minutes of moderate physical activity into your week.
You can increase your physical activity levels by:
- · Parking your car far in the parking lot at the grocery store
- Go for a walk on your lunch break
- Take the stairs instead of the elevator or escalator
- Join an exercise group or enjoy activities with your family
- Most importantly, find movement that you enjoy
