Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

February 21, 2025 – National Canned Food Month

Published July 8, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

February is National Canned Food Month and I’m going to break some myths surrounding canned foods to help you apply them to a nutritious meal.

  • Canned foods lack as many vitamins as fresh; this is false. Fruits and vegetables used for canning are picked and processed during their peak ripeness. This helps lock in their nutrients and flavor.
  • Canned vegetables are high in sodium; this can be true, but “low-sodium” and “no-salt-added” options are available for most canned items. Anything with less than 140mg is considered low-sodium and can fit into building a nutritious meal.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

 

