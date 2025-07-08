February 28, 2025 – National Chili Day

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Today is National Chili Day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by making a simple crockpot chili.

· Crockpots make mealtime easy; prepare all your ingredients, mix them in the pot, and set your timer.

A typical chili is made with beef, but you can switch things up by using ground chicken or turkey.

Add a variety of beans and canned vegetables like tomatoes and corn.

Lastly, top your ingredients with water or broth. Finish off your chili with cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, and green onions to make your chili packed with flavor and nutrients.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.



