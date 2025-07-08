February 7, 2025 – Big Game Eats
Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.
The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and I have recipe ideas that are fan favorites. These recipe ideas from the Weis recipe bank are perfect for sitting down to watch your favorite teams. Everybody wins when you’re eating well.
- Meatball Sliders that are quick and easy to assemble, and sure to be a hit
- Veggie-Waffle Fry Nachos, providing lots of different veggie options to your guests
- Taco Layer Dip that you can individually portion for ease, and it’s great for getting kids involved in the kitchen
For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.