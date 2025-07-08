February 7, 2025 – Big Game Eats

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and I have recipe ideas that are fan favorites. These recipe ideas from the Weis recipe bank are perfect for sitting down to watch your favorite teams. Everybody wins when you’re eating well.



Meatball Sliders that are quick and easy to assemble, and sure to be a hit

Veggie-Waffle Fry Nachos, providing lots of different veggie options to your guests

Taco Layer Dip that you can individually portion for ease, and it’s great for getting kids involved in the kitchen

