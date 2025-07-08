January 10, 2025: In Season Produce – Pears

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Pears are a sweet, versatile winter fruit that brings fresh flavor and a nutritional boost to the table.

Pears are packed with vitamin C to support a healthy immune system, potassium to help regulate blood pressure, and fiber to help keep you feeling full and satisfied.

Choose pears that yield slightly to gentle pressure near the stem to indicate ripeness. Unripe pears can be stored at room temperature while ripe pears should be refrigerated to extend their shelf life.

Try a different variety of pear this winter such as bartlett, bosc, Anjou, or Asian pears, as they each have their own unique flavor and texture.

Roast pears with winter vegetables, chop into salads, bake into warm desserts, or pair with cheeses for a quick snack.

