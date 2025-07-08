January 17, 2025: Tips for Boosting Fiber

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

We often hear about fiber and know that getting enough is essential for health, but you might feel stuck on how to incorporate more fiber into meals and snacks.

Fiber helps regulate digestion, supports heart health, and curbs hunger.

Swap white bread, pasta, and rice for whole grain versions.

Top your morning cereal, yogurt, or oatmeal with berries, nuts, or chia seeds.

Add beans and lentils to salads, soups, and chilis.

Snack on carrots, peppers, or cucumbers with hummus for a satisfying fiber-protein combo

Aim for 25-30 grams of fiber per day, increasing slowly over time. Increase fluid intake as fiber intake increases, as fiber needs fluids to work best.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.



