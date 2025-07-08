100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

January 24, 2025: Soups & Stews

Published July 8, 2025 at 10:27 AM EDT

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

The cold winter season is the best time of year for warm soups, stews, and chili. Many of which only require a few ingredients that are pantry and freezer staples.

  • Begin with reduced sodium chicken broth, stock, or crushed tomatoes as an easy base for classic chicken noodle soup or chili.
  • Stir in frozen or low sodium canned vegetables, beans, or potatoes.
  • Add whole grains to boost fiber with cooked barley, brown rice, whole grain pasta, or quinoa.
  • For a little bit of meal prepping, double the recipe and freeze some for later.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

 

 

 

