January 3, 2025: Building Sustainable Habits 

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

As we welcome another year, many of us are working on our new year’s resolutions. While these may start strong, they tend to fade out. The key to lasting changes is creating sustainable habits.



·Doing too much at once can be overwhelming. Commit to one small, achievable change such as swapping soda for a seltzer water.

Mindful eating goes beyond what is on your plate. It’s about being present, taking a moment to enjoy the smell, texture, and taste of your food.

Celebrate both the big and small victories. Every step is meaningful and recognizing each win keeps you motivated and reminds you of how far you have come.

Choose one habit and make small, intentional changes that support you and your lifestyle.

