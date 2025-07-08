January 31, 2025: Avoid Quick Fixes

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Focus on making your body the best it can be. Quick fixes, often in the form of fad diets, are an appealing option at first glance, but are not sustainable for long term health.

Restricting or completely removing a whole food group or macronutrient can zap energy levels, cause cravings, and lead to nutrient deficiencies. Aim to include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein, and dairy for a variety of nutrients.

Incorporating physical activity into your lifestyle is a great way to support your body and health, whether it is walking, strength training, or playing pickleball.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is! Health is a journey that takes time and effort.



