100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Your Senator: Don't Claw Back Public Media Funding
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

January 31, 2025: Avoid Quick Fixes

Published July 8, 2025 at 10:36 AM EDT

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Focus on making your body the best it can be. Quick fixes, often in the form of fad diets, are an appealing option at first glance, but are not sustainable for long term health.

  • Restricting or completely removing a whole food group or macronutrient can zap energy levels, cause cravings, and lead to nutrient deficiencies. Aim to include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein, and dairy for a variety of nutrients.
  • Incorporating physical activity into your lifestyle is a great way to support your body and health, whether it is walking, strength training, or playing pickleball.
  • If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is! Health is a journey that takes time and effort.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week