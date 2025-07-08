March 14, 2025 – Power Up with Parsnips

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Looking for a tasty, affordable veggie to add to your meals? Meet the parsnip! Think of them as sweeter, paler cousins of carrots—their flavor gets even better when cooked. You’ll find them near the carrots and turnips in the produce section, ready to become your next go-to ingredient. This creamy, nutty-tasting root veggie is packed with nutrition.



They are high in fiber to keep you feeling full



Loaded with vitamin C to help fight off colds and rich in potassium for heart health

Budget-friendly fresh produce option and stay fresh in your fridge for 2-3 weeks

Check out the March/April HealthyBites magazine for three recipe ideas featuring parsnips.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.