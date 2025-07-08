March 21, 2025 – Frozen Foods Month

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Tired of throwing away spoiled food? You’re not alone. Each year, American families waste over $1,500 worth of groceries, contributing to environmental challenges and unnecessary spending. Frozen foods offer a simple solution to reduce waste, save money and enjoy delicious, nutritious meals.

March is Frozen Food Month—a perfect time to explore how stocking your freezer with high-quality frozen foods can make your kitchen more efficient. Here’s how they can make a difference:

Flexible Portions: Take only what you need and save the rest for later, eliminating excess leftovers and reducing waste.

Year-Round Availability: Frozen fruits, veggies and meats are available in any season, ensuring you never miss out on your favorites.

