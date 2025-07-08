March 28, 2025 - Cooking with Your Kids
Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.
When cabin fever strikes, get your kids into the kitchen!
- Handwashing with warm soapy water is the first step. Kids should keep washing for roughly 20 seconds or about the time it takes to sing the alphabet.
- All ages can help. Toddlers can turn the pages of the cookbook, rinse fruits and veggies, tear lettuce and name the shapes and colors of the ingredients.
- Pre-schoolers can count ingredients, stir, or help assemble sandwiches, quesadillas, and pizza.
- And grade-schoolers can set the table, peel fruits and veggies and measure ingredients.
When kids help to make a healthy meal, they’re more likely to eat it too!
For more wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.