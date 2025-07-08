March 28, 2025 - Cooking with Your Kids

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

When cabin fever strikes, get your kids into the kitchen!



Handwashing with warm soapy water is the first step. Kids should keep washing for roughly 20 seconds or about the time it takes to sing the alphabet.

All ages can help. Toddlers can turn the pages of the cookbook, rinse fruits and veggies, tear lettuce and name the shapes and colors of the ingredients.

Pre-schoolers can count ingredients, stir, or help assemble sandwiches, quesadillas, and pizza.

And grade-schoolers can set the table, peel fruits and veggies and measure ingredients.

When kids help to make a healthy meal, they’re more likely to eat it too!

For more wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.



