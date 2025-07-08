March 7, 2025 – National Nutrition Month

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

March is National Nutrition Month! This year's theme is "Food Connects Us." Food connects us to our cultures, our families and our friends. Sharing a meal is an opportunity to learn about its preparation, who made it and where the ingredients were sourced. Health, memories, traditions, seasons and access can all impact our relationship with food. While these factors influence the foods we eat, the foods we eat also affect our health.

Here are some tips to help you incorporate this theme into your own life:



Connect with Food by learning about cooking, food preparation and meal planning skills.

Receive personalized nutrition information from a dietitian to meet your health goals.

Explore the connection between food and culture by experimenting with recipes using different ingredients and cooking techniques.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

