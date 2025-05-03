Fangs, Freedom & the Film “Sinners”

In this thought-provoking episode of WVIA’s Pop Shop, co-hosts Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton—joined by producer Kara Washington—dive deep into Ryan Coogler’s critically acclaimed vampire thriller Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld. Set in Jim Crow-era Mississippi, Sinners explores the lives of twin brothers Smoke and Stack as they navigate the complex intersections of race, history, music, and mythology.

From its stunning cinematography to its genre-bending fusion of horror, historical drama, and social allegory, the hosts unpack the film’s layered storytelling, including its use of blues and gospel music as a bridge across time and trauma. The episode also reflects on box office milestones, cultural colonization, and the symbolic weight of post-credit scenes.