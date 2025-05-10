100 WVIA Way
Thunderbolts – Can Marvel’s Misfit Anti-Heroes Recharge the MCU?

Published May 10, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
In this electrifying episode of WVIA Pop Shop, hosts Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton—joined by producer Kara Washington—take a deep dive into Thunderbolts, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With sharp wit and thoughtful critique, they explore whether this mismatched team of anti-heroes, including Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Ghost, and the Winter Soldier, can revive a franchise many see as floundering post-Endgame. The trio discusses standout performances (Florence Pugh shines), uneven character arcs, comic book origins vs. film adaptation, and the film’s ambitious focus on trauma and mental health. Is Thunderbolts a bolt from the blue—or just more of the same? Tune in for smart commentary, plenty of laughs, and a mailbag packed with listener insights.

