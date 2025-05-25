100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVIA Pop Shop Podcast
WVIA Pop Shop

Andor Season 2 Deep Dive (Part 2)

Published May 25, 2025 at 9:08 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In Part 2 of their in-depth exploration of Andor Season 2, Pop Shop hosts Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton return to the Star Wars universe to examine how the critically acclaimed series concludes—and whether it cements Andor as the best Star Wars story yet. Joined by producer Kara Washington, the trio dives into the emotional finale, the evolution of Cassian Andor, the show's sharp political commentary, and the complex themes of resistance, authoritarianism, and sacrifice.

WVIA Pop Shop