Andor Season 2 Deep Dive (Part 2)

In Part 2 of their in-depth exploration of Andor Season 2, Pop Shop hosts Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton return to the Star Wars universe to examine how the critically acclaimed series concludes—and whether it cements Andor as the best Star Wars story yet. Joined by producer Kara Washington, the trio dives into the emotional finale, the evolution of Cassian Andor, the show's sharp political commentary, and the complex themes of resistance, authoritarianism, and sacrifice.