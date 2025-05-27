Dickson City council member killed in South Abington Twp. crash

A Dickson City council member died after a car crash in South Abington Twp. Sunday night.

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said Michael G. Fedorka, 70, of Dickson City was fatally injured in a two-car crash around 8 p.m. on North State Street.

Fedorka was a Dickson City Council member. He had served on the council from 2008 to 2016 and from 2020 to the present. He was also on the borough planning commission for 24 years, 22 of them as its chairman.

According to a release from Rowland, Fedorka was taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center, where he died less than an hour after the crash.

South Abington Twp. police are investigating.

Fedorka ran for Lackawanna County Commissioners in 2023. On his campaign website, he described himself as a former Dickson City Council president, a former Dickson City Borough Manager and noted he served as president of the Dickson City Planning Commission for 23 years.

"We have helped Dickson City and all of Lackawanna County become the place where we shop, dine, where we work and where we live," he wrote.

South Abington Twp. Police Chief Paul Wolfe said the crash was a head-on collision between two pick-up trucks in the 700 block of North State Street near BooYah Burgers and an Exxon gas station.

The other driver, Som Bahadur Limbu, 58, of Scranton, was injured and is in serious condition, according to Wolfe.

Wolfe said police are waiting to verify an eyewitness account with video footage from the nearby businesses. They will continue to investigate.

