100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dickson City council member killed in South Abington Twp. crash

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 27, 2025 at 9:25 AM EDT
Michael Fedorka, a Dickson City council member, died in a vehicle accident Sunday night.
michaelforlackawanna.com
/
michaelforlackawanna.com
Michael Fedorka, a Dickson City council member, died in a vehicle accident Sunday night.

A Dickson City council member died after a car crash in South Abington Twp. Sunday night.

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said Michael G. Fedorka, 70, of Dickson City was fatally injured in a two-car crash around 8 p.m. on North State Street.

Fedorka was a Dickson City Council member. He had served on the council from 2008 to 2016 and from 2020 to the present. He was also on the borough planning commission for 24 years, 22 of them as its chairman.

According to a release from Rowland, Fedorka was taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center, where he died less than an hour after the crash.

South Abington Twp. police are investigating.

Fedorka ran for Lackawanna County Commissioners in 2023. On his campaign website, he described himself as a former Dickson City Council president, a former Dickson City Borough Manager and noted he served as president of the Dickson City Planning Commission for 23 years.

"We have helped Dickson City and all of Lackawanna County become the place where we shop, dine, where we work and where we live," he wrote.

South Abington Twp. Police Chief Paul Wolfe said the crash was a head-on collision between two pick-up trucks in the 700 block of North State Street near BooYah Burgers and an Exxon gas station.

The other driver, Som Bahadur Limbu, 58, of Scranton, was injured and is in serious condition, according to Wolfe.

Wolfe said police are waiting to verify an eyewitness account with video footage from the nearby businesses. They will continue to investigate.
Tags
Local Dickson CityLackawanna County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News