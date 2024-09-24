WVIA Honored with Five Emmy Awards, Highlighting the Power of Public Media and Impact of Local Storytelling

PITTSTON, PA - WVIA is proud to announce it has been honored with five prestigious Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards. Winners were announced at a ceremony held on September 21 at the Grand Wyndham Pittsburgh Downtown. This recognition not only highlights the station's long-standing commitment to producing exceptional programming for our region but also reaffirms the importance of local storytelling and amplifying local voices.

The Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in television production across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

WVIA received 14 Mid-Atlantic Emmy nominations this year, the highest number in its history. This demonstrates the station’s undeniable dedication to creating meaningful content that impacts audiences from all walks of life — content that covers a wide range of topics across numerous channels.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to share these stories and connect with our audience. We’re driven by a mission to reflect the richness of our communities, and this recognition fuels our passion even more,” stated WVIA Chief Content Officer, Ben Payavis II. “Each award represents not just individual excellence but our shared commitment to delivering quality programming that uplifts our community while creating connections.”

WVIA has a long history of excellence in public broadcasting, serving Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania with a diverse array of programs that spotlight local stories, cultural heritage, and the arts. This recognition from the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences underscores the station’s role as a vital cultural resource in the community.

“Public media is uniquely positioned to address local issues and provide a space for community members to engage and share their experiences. We tell local stories that foster understanding and engagement among community members,” stated Carla McCabe, WVIA President & CEO. “These awards symbolize our commitment and passion for telling these stories.”

WVIA’s winning award categories include: News Special, Societal Concerns, Interview/Discussion, Lifestyle, and Photographer.

WVIA’s Awards Include:



News Special: To Save the River, Save the Mountain

Field Producer Kat Bolus and Producer/Director/Cinematographer/Editor Kelly Dessoye worked together to create this compelling news special, which explores the critical environmental issues facing the Lackawanna River and the passionate, decades-long efforts to address them.

Produced and directed by Tim Novotney, this poignant short-form piece delves into the personal journey of resilience, shining a light on mental health and the power of perseverance.

This impactful discussion, moderated by Julie Sidoni and produced by Ben Payavis, with production management by Ron Andruscavage, tackles the urgent topics of antisemitism and extremism, encouraging critical dialogue and reflection on its implications in today’s society.

Executive Producer Ben Payavis, along with Director/Field Producer/Cinematographer/Editor Kelly Dessoye, takes viewers on a delicious journey to some of the most beloved local pizza shops, exploring their cultural significance and community impact .

Recognized for his exceptional visual storytelling, Alexander Monelli’s work captures the essence of the region through stunning imagery that elevates WVIA’s productions.

The full list of this year’s winners can be found here.

About the Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards

The Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards are a division of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The division was founded in 1981 and serves the Mid-Atlantic states and regions.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.